Pinellas man arrested for slaughtering Palmetto horse

After a 10-month-long investigation, deputies say a Pinellas County man has been arrested for stealing and slaughtering a Palmetto family’s horse.

It was back in early December when someone broke in through the locked gate of the farm along Buckeye Road and stole the horse in the middle of the night.

Deputies and its owner later found the horse in a nearby field. It had been killed and gutted for its meat.

The crime rattled the state’s equine community, coming just days after another horse was found slaughtered in the Ocala area.

Surveillance video released in the following days showed a person of interest walking toward the Palmetto horse stable with a coiled rope on his right shoulder.

Now, deputies say that man was Eladio Garcia Gasca. The 50-year-old was arrested at his home in north St. Petersburg on Thursday on charges of grand theft and animal cruelty.

They did not immediate say how they identified him or why it took 10 months.