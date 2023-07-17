Pinellas Park woman shoots, kills boyfriend following argument, police say

article

A domestic dispute turned deadly in Pinellas Park Sunday afternoon.

It happened at 5803 69th Avenue shortly before 5 p.m.

According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, officers responding to the scene discovered Troy Green, 58, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Green was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say Green and his long-time girlfriend Sherene Norton had gotten into an argument that escalated and she shot him.

Green was arrested on manslaughter charges.