Pinellas Park woman shoots, kills boyfriend following argument, police say
article
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - A domestic dispute turned deadly in Pinellas Park Sunday afternoon.
It happened at 5803 69th Avenue shortly before 5 p.m.
According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, officers responding to the scene discovered Troy Green, 58, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Green was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators say Green and his long-time girlfriend Sherene Norton had gotten into an argument that escalated and she shot him.
Green was arrested on manslaughter charges.