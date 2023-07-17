Expand / Collapse search

Pinellas Park woman shoots, kills boyfriend following argument, police say

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Pinellas Park
FOX 13 News
Sherene Norton was arrested for manslaughter after police say she shot and killed her boyfriend. article

Sherene Norton was arrested for manslaughter after police say she shot and killed her boyfriend.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - A domestic dispute turned deadly in Pinellas Park Sunday afternoon. 

It happened at 5803 69th Avenue shortly before 5 p.m.

According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, officers responding to the scene discovered Troy Green, 58, suffering from a gunshot wound. 

READ: Shooting at Highland Park Apartments leaves one dead, one injured

Green was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators say Green and his long-time girlfriend Sherene Norton had gotten into an argument that escalated and she shot him. 

READ: Family of Sarasota teen shot in the head takes action in hopes of preventing gun violence

Green was arrested on manslaughter charges.  