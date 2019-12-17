Pinellas Park drivers warned: Texting and driving in school, construction zones will cost you

Pinellas Park police spent the Tuesday morning handing out warnings to motorists suspected of using their phones while driving in construction and school zones.

Starting January 1, you must be hands-free in those areas in the state of Florida, or those warnings will be replaced with stiff penalties.

“You can be stopped and cited for it, it’s a $166 fine and carries 3 points and that’s for those two specific zones,” said Sgt. John Shea.

The rule went into effect in October and, since then, law enforcement has been on an education campaign.

“The kids walk to and from school and we want to make sure they're safe, as well as the construction zones, these folks work in there daily and we want to make sure they have a safe place to work,” Sgt. Shea said.

Earlier this summer, Florida made texting and driving a primary offense. The addition of stricter school and construction zone rules tightens the clamp further, much to the delight of many drivers.

“People are stupid enough without the phones, they don’t need an add-on,” said driver Adam Ford.

Police are confident this will make the roadways safer and save lives.

Advertisement

“We want everybody to be safe, especially with the holiday season coming up. We want everyone to make it home safely with their loved ones,” said Sgt. Shea.