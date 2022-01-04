Pinellas Park police arrest driver who fled from deadly October crash that killed motorcyclist, damaged church

article

In October, a driver fled from a deadly collision with a motorcyclist and left behind his red Camaro after crashing into a Pinellas Park church, police say. Months later, they have the suspect behind bars.

Pinellas Park police said they identified 30-year-old Eric Lavghun Dennis as the hit-and-run suspect from Oct. 14, 2021. Early that morning, investigators said he was speeding along 62nd Avenue in his 2020 Chevrolet Camaro when he crashed into the back of a motorcycle. Both riders were ejected from it. The driver of the motorcycle survived, but with severe injuries. His passenger, 34-year-old Kelly Riley from Largo, passed away at the scene.

After crashing into the motorcyclist, the Camaro crashed through the front of Our Lady of Good Hope Church, causing significant damage. No one was inside at the time of the crash.

Pinellas Park police said Dennis fled without contacting law enforcement or helping the riders. At the time, they said the Camaro was a rental vehicle.

PREVIOUS: Pinellas Park police search for driver who crashed into church; 1 motorcyclist killed

Investigators eventually identified Dennis as the suspect. He turned himself in on Monday.

Advertisement

Dennis faces several charges including leaving the scene of a crash involving death, property damage, vehicular homicide, and reckless driving.