Pinellas Park police searching for suspects in double shooting

article

Two men were wounded in a shooting Thursday morning, according to Pinellas Park police.

Police said the shooting occurred at a home in the 5900 block of 66th Terrace around 6 a.m. One of the victims had one gunshot wound in the lower part of his body, and the second victim had multiple gunshot wounds, officials said.

The suspects fled in a vehicle, and their identities are unknown, police said.

The events leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

