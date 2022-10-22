Expand / Collapse search

Pinellas Park retro video game store is a blast from the past

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Pinellas Park
FOX 13 News

Retro video game store

A retro video game store and arcade in Pinellas Park is a step back in time.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - Take a trip down memory lane and visit one of the largest retro video game stores in the country located in Pinellas Park.

Unlimited Video Games has more than 40,000 retro video games in its store.

"If you had a game from your childhood that you haven’t been able to find anywhere and want to play again, it’s probably right here," Unlimited Video Games Co-Owner Gregg Lonkey said.

Unlimited Video Games also features an arcade and gaming rooms where customers can pay $5 a day to play as many games as long as they want.

Old video game cartridges

Unlimited Video Games has more than 40,000 retro video games in its store. 

"We have over 30 classic arcade games including Mortal Combat, Street Fighter, Area 51, Jurassic Park, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Crazy Taxi stuff like that," Lonkey said.

The arcade includes nostalgic arcade games that people travel miles to play.

Outside of Unlimited Video Game.

Unlimited Video Games has more than 40,000 retro video games in their store. 

"I’ve had people drive for hours just to come here and have a chance to play an original Marvel VS. Capcom 2," he said.

It’s a homegrown concept that Lonkey and his business partner are excited to keep pursuing.

Man playing video game.

Customers can pay $5 a day to play as many games as long as they want in the arcade. 

"Retro game stores are a dying breed in this day in age." Lonkey added, "It takes a real strong community to back a store like this to keep it going."

Unlimited Video Games is open Monday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

LINK: Click here to learn more about Unlimited Video Games. 