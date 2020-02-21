Pinellas Park woman wins $2M from $10 scratch-off she purchased at Publix

article

A Pinellas Park woman is now a millionaire after buying a winning $10 scratch-off ticket.

The Florida Lottery said 62-year-old Jadwiga Miedzianowska won the $2 million top prize from their new 100X scratch-off game.

Officials said she purchased the winning ticket at the Publix located at 7880 113th Street in Seminole.

Miedzianowska chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,605,000.00.

The store will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.