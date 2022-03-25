Pinellas School Board clarifies public commenting rules

The Pinellas County School Board is changing its public commenting rules by tightening the policy and clarifying what is allowed during public input meetings. It is the first time the district has amended the policy on public participation at board meetings in eight years.

"These are changes I think that clarify our current practice and we re-ordered some areas for clarity, but I would not necessarily characterize these as substantive changes," said School Board Attorney, David Koperski Tuesday.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the changes were up for a vote and they passed unanimously with no discussion. But, some residents argue the revised policy will silence opposing views.

"Any infringement on our first amendment rights is wrong," said one woman.

However, officials say nothing has been changed that will restrict free speech.

"We clarified the wording and that's it. There was nothing cut out," said Eileen Long, School Board Chairperson.

Speakers still have three chances to address the board, and three minutes to make their comments.

They will now present to the board in the order they are called, and the chairperson will have greater authority to cut off speakers making harassing comments or interfering with the expeditious or orderly process of the meeting. An update to an existing rule Long says she has only used once.

"They get three times. And if they do it again, sorry, we got to stop," she explained. "And if we feel that they're putting others in danger because they're starting to get heated emotionally, we have to make that judgment call. But it does not happen often."

The revised policy also adds a rule that speakers may not use their time to advertise goods and services, or promote political candidates, questions, or parties.

"I'm very pleased with our board, I think we've, we are trying to be as transparent and to help as many people as we can," stated Long.

One thing the policy does not include is the board’s decision to stop live streaming public input done at the end of meetings on non-agenda items. That was stopped back in the fall and did not require a vote.