Pinellas schools hosting forum Thursday on $9M federal funding freeze

Pinellas County Schools will host a community forum Thursday evening to address the impact of a sudden $9 million federal funding freeze just weeks before the start of the new school year.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the district’s administration building in Largo and will also stream live on YouTube.

Why you should care:

Board Chair Laura Hine told FOX 13 News the freeze came without warning on June 30, one day before Florida’s fiscal year began and just six weeks before students return to class.

The funding, which is part of a broader $6.8 billion federal freeze, was meant to support key priorities, including teacher training, middle school programs, and mental health services.

The Trump administration said the funds were under an ongoing review to root out spending related to a "radical left-wing agenda."

What's At Stake:

Hine emphasized that teacher development is central to the district’s academic gains. Ninety percent of Pinellas County schools are now rated A or B, a rise from 80 percent the previous year. She credited professional development as a key driver of that success.

"The reason it's disruptive to us is the fact that (U.S. Department of Education) made this decision now, less than a month before school starts," Hine told FOX 13 News. "By all means, our school board believes in ensuring that your tax dollars are being spent in legal compliance and with fiduciary transparency. So yes, review the expenditure of these dollars, but to freeze it right before the start of the school year is disruptive."

The district does not expect to lay off staff, though the freeze affects about 47 positions. Hine says those employees will be reassigned, but programs may be reduced if the funds don’t come through.

What's next:

The freeze is temporary, but no timeline has been given. Because the federal fiscal year begins in October, the money could still be released, although the uncertainty makes planning difficult. Hine urged the public to speak out and advocate for the release of the funds.