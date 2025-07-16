Pinellas County schools dealing with $9M funding freeze

The Brief Pinellas County schools are dealing with a $9 million funding freeze as the federal government works to verify how the money is being used. Pinellas County School Board Chair Laura Hine says the funding has also helped turn many schools into A-and-B schools. A forum will be held on July 24 for families to get more information about how this could impact schools across the district.



A major federal funding freeze is impacting school districts around the country, including in Florida.

The federal government has frozen $6.8 billion in education funds nationwide.

This freeze impacts $400 million of funding across school districts in Florida.

Pinellas County School Board Chair Laura Hine says over the last year, 90% of the schools in the district have become A- and B-schools, with the help of funds like these.

The district doesn't anticipate layoffs, even if the funds remain frozen.

"When it comes to staffing, this money represents about 47 people, however, Pinellas County schools will find a place for those folks. We have needs, and they can help us fill those needs, so we do not anticipate laying off anybody as a result of this funding cut," Hine said.

The school district learned of the freeze on June 30, the day before the district's new fiscal budget was set to go into effect.

"It feels like death by a thousand cuts, and this feels like the straw is breaking the camel's back in a way," Hine said. "We will do what we have to do, and we can budget the best we can with the funds we have at hand. But just like in your home and my home, there's a certain amount of money in and there's a certain amount of money out, and we will have to make decisions."

What's next:

The public forum is scheduled for July 24 at 6 p.m. And the district administrative building.

"Our schools impact all of us," Hine said. "So whether you have kids in school today or not, it matters. Education impacts everyone. It is our today and it is our future."

The federal government can still release the funding, but it's unclear if or when that will happen.

"Our schools board believes in ensuring that your tax dollars are being spent in legal compliance and with fiduciary transparency," Hine said. "So yes, review the expenditure of those dollars. But to do it, to freeze it right before the start of the school year is disruptive. So what we would ask is that they release the funds for this school year, and by all means, over the next year, we will help you validate that these funds are being spent in accordance with federal and state law."

