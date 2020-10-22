Pinellas sheriff: Deputies to be stationed at early voting sites after armed guards prompt voter complaints

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is responding to complaints of voter intimidation at a St. Petersburg early voting site.

Supervisor of Elections Julie Marcus said the incident happened Tuesday at an early voting location on 1st Avenue North, when a poll worker was told two armed security guards were standing outside.

She said Sheriff Bob Gualtieri told her the men claimed they were licensed security guards hired by the Trump campaign to protect campaigners.

But the president's campaign denies any involvement.

"The campaign did not hire these individuals, nor did the campaign direct them to go to the voting location," Trump campaign press secretary Thea McDonald told FOX 13.

It is a third-degree felony to bring a gun into a polling location. Campaigners are also required to stay 150 feet away from the doors.

It's unclear how far the two armed guards were from the early voting site.

Gualtieri said the guards' mere presence did not violate the law since they did not bring firearms into the building.

Deputies are still trying to figure out who, if anyone, hired the guards.

Meanwhile, the sheriff's office is changing its original decision to not have deputies at polling sites. Gualtieri said they had initially opted not to have a presence because they didn't "want people to feel intimidated or uncomfortable."

But in light of the complaints about the armed guards, Gualtieri said deputies will now be stationed at all early voting sites starting Thursday and going until Nov. 2, the last day of early voting.

"Deputies will be there as a resource and to be a calming presence so people know they do have unfettered, unrestricted, unintimidated access to those early voting sites," Gualtieri said. "I hope what it does is make people feel comfortable."