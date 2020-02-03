Pinellas substation fire causes large power outage

article

A fire at a Duke Energy substation caused a power outage that’s impacting thousands of people in Pinellas County.

The view from SkyFOX showed smoke still wafting from the substation at 7887 Bryan Dairy Road after the fire there. The utility estimates more than 15,000 nearby customers are without power.

Duke hopes to have service restored between 6:15 and 7:15 p.m., according to their outage map.

LINK: Open the outage map