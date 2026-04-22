Pinellas Virtual School students celebrate Earth Day with tree-planting project at Patti Johnson Farm

The Brief Pinellas Virtual School students teamed up at Patti Johnson Farm on Earth Day to plant trees and plants around the property. The project was led by senior student Matthew Hyer, who secured a $1,000 student service grant through the National Association of Secondary School Principals (NASSP). Organizers say the new greenery will provide future shade, food growth, and a more sustainable space for the community to enjoy.



For this year’s Earth Day, one high school senior is looking to help benefit Patti Johnson Farm in a big way.

Planting Trees for Earth Day

Matthew Hyer is a high school senior who is part of the virtual school's Climate Action Club. Through his work as a member of the National Honor Society, he applied for a student service grant from the National Association of Secondary School Principals.

The NASSP's student service grant program is a new initiative designed to empower student leaders to create and lead impactful service projects in their communities. Matthew's submission was granted $1,000. This money went towards more trees and plants for the Patti Johnson Farm staff for this Earth Day initiative.

More than 60 students and staff planted a variety of trees and plants around the farm, which will provide greenery, shade, and even produce some food.

Volunteers say this will draw more visitors to the Patti Johnson Farm more often.

You can find more information on the farm here.