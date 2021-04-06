Piney Point: With more pumps in place, attention shifts to environmental impact

As of Tuesday morning, new pumps are now in place to help drain contaminated water left over from the former Piney Point phosphate plant to relieve pressure off the containment wall.

Federal engineers are using four major lines and many smaller pumps to drain the reservoir which holds a mix of seawater, rainwater, and wastewater from the old fertilizer plant.

Workers installed new pumps to ramp up efforts to drain millions of gallons of contaminated water to Port Manatee. There are 26 pumps and 10 vacuum trucks in place.

On Monday, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection said there is no more uncontrolled leaking at the old phosphate plant, adding that the water stopped going into Piney Point creek, but technicians are still closely watching the area.

An evacuation order remains in place for 316 homes as the fear is the wall could fail at any moment, sending a tidal wave into properties and could break apart radioactive material that is stacked near the pond.

Officials said there are currently less than 300 million gallons left to pump. There were around 500 million when the leak began last week.

The water being pumped into Tampa Bay contains phosphorus and nitrogen, making it slightly acidic and harmful to the environment. Experts said it will likely feed dangerous organisms in the water and could fuel algae blooms. It can also deplete oxygen levels in the water, killing fish and other creatures.

Fishing guides said they are also concerned about the potential for red tide from the change in water.

"The short-term impacts, obviously, when you dump those types of phosphorus and nitrogen in the water, you’re going to have a loss of seagrass," said Todd Romine of Back Country Sport Fishing. "You will have a loss of marine life. It’s inevitable. These things will happen."

The Department of Environmental Protection said it will hold HRK Holdings, the company that has managed the former plant, accountable.

Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried is scheduled to visit the site Tuesday and hold a news conference.

Manatee County commissioners will meet Tuesday morning and are expected to discuss the state us Piney Point and the emergency discharge.

The Florida Senate is set to consider an amendment to the state budget that would help fund the cleanup and closure of the Piney Point site. Bradenton senator Jim Boyd and State Senate President Wilton Simpson made the announcement in a statement:

"This has been a catastrophe waiting to happen for too long. I have committed to Senator Boyd that the Senate will advocate for utilizing federal funding -- to ensure a full and complete clean-up and restoration. We don’t want to be talking about this problem again in 5, 10, or 20 years."

Simpson said the project will cost an estimated $200 million, noting that the state plans to use funds from the American Rescue Plan.

Meanwhile, Senator Marco Rubio said the federal government is on standby if called upon to help with the problem at Piney Point, calling the former plant a "ticking time bomb," but stopped short of assigning any blame.

He said it appears the worst has been avoided since the pumps have relieved a lot of pressure, but he’s still concerned about how the wastewater will impact Tampa Bay.

Rubio said once the situation is under control, the federal government could be called upon to look at all of Florida’s gypsum stacks to make sure they don’t pose a threat.

Federal engineering teams expect to have a report on the remaining water sometime Tuesday. The state is working on a way to remove the harmful nutrients from the water during the controlled release before it hits the Bay.