Pink donates to Temple University Hospital after revealing she recovered from COVID-19

article

Doylestown native Pink revealed that she has recovered from COVID-19 and is donating $1 million in the fight against the virus.

The singer took to social media to share the news Friday night.

"Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative," she said.

FULL COVERAGE: CORONAVIRUS | Notable celebrities, leaders and figures who have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus

Pink also expressed her support for the healthcare workers on the front lines and pleaded with the public to stay home.

She added she is donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of her mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, she is donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund.

Advertisement

____

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP