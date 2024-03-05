Plane crash in Nashville along I-40 kills all 5 people on board

A small plane crashed near an interstate highway in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday evening, killing all five people on board, authorities said.

The pilot made an emergency call to John C. Tune Airport around 7:40 p.m. on Monday, reporting engine trouble and was given clearance to make an emergency landing, according to Metro Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron.

Shortly after, the pilot followed-up saying that the airplane would not reach the airport, Aaron added.

The single-engine plane crashed in a grassy median just off of I-40 on Nashville’s westside, bursting into flames. (Credit: WZTV)

The plane crashed in a grassy median just off of I-40 and behind a Costco on the city’s westside, bursting into flames.

The crash scene was about 3 miles south of the general aviation airport.

"It appears that everyone on board perished," Aaron said.

In a statement on the social media platform X, police said five people died. Authorities were working to determine from where the plane originated.

There were no injuries to drivers on the interstate, and authorities said no vehicles or buildings on the ground were damaged.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.