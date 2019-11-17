Plane fire shuts down Venice air traffic

Two people escaped a small plane just before it went up in flames at a Venice airport Sunday afternoon.

Fire officials say the pilot of the Piper PA-32 Cherokee 6 smelled smoke just prior to takeoff at the Venice Municipal Airport . The plane was engulfed in flames shortly after the two exited, neither were injured.

Inbound and outbound air traffic was suspended for a short time following the accident

The Federal Aviation Administration is expected to begin an investigation shortly.

