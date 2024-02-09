Planes, trains and automobiles event returns to Plant City

The beloved Planes, Trains and Automobiles event is coming back to Plant City on Saturday.

Several aircraft will be on display during this one-day event, which also features a car show, and operating model train layouts.

First responders will also be on hand with their vehicles. The event also features several hands-on kids stations, including STEM exhibits and flight simulators, a pinewood derby, scout merit badge opportunities and food trucks.

Planes, Trains & Automobiles event details:

Where: Plant City Airport

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Cost: $7.50 in advance online or $10 at the gate. Free parking

