Planning and zoning helps her work up an appetite for mouthwatering BBQ

Smokin’ J’s in Gulfport is home to some famous Texas BBQ dishes. Owners John and Lisa have created a warm country atmosphere with delicious BBQ that caught the eye of hometown resident Jerry Reed.

Jerry says she played a very important role in opening up Smokin’ J’s and making it become a reality for the two.

“I’ve been the chairman for the Gulfport Planning and Zoning Board for several years now and John had to come to Planning and Zoning because he was a brand new business coming to the community. We thought he had done everything right and it would be a good fit.”

Out of civic duty, Jerry tried the restaurant she approved of. After her first meal, Jerry found herself falling in love with the BBQ and becoming one of Smokin’ J’s regulars.

She says Smoking J’s is doing everything right to stay in the community and that’s why she says Smokin' J’s is a Bay Area Best.

MORE INFO:

Smokin’ J’s BBQ

5145 Gulfport Blvd S

Gulfport, FL 33707

(727) 329-8624

http://smknjsbbq.com/

Monday and Tuesday: Closed

Wed-Thu: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Fri-Sat: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

