Man arrested in connection to hit-and-run that killed bicyclist in Plant City: police

A man was arrested on Monday in connection to a hit-and-run crash that resulted in the death of a bicyclist in Plant City on Friday.

According to the Plant City Police Department, a pickup truck struck a bicyclist on Jim Johnson Road in the area of Jap Tucker Road on Friday night.

The bicyclist, identified as Robert Scott Cook, 60, was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver fled without leaving information or rendering aid, according to police.

Investigators obtained video surveillance of what was believed to be the suspect vehicle in the crash.

Using the video and recovered debris from the crash scene, authorities tracked a vehicle Monday afternoon that was parked in a local business parking lot.

Authorities located the driver and conducted an interview with him in which he admitted to driving the vehicle in the area at the date and time of the crash.

Police placed Thomas Barnard, 39, of Mulberry, under arrest and charged him with Leaving the Scene of a Crash Involving Death.