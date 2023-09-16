Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Plant City: police

A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Plant City Friday night, according to police.

Officers with the Plant City Police Department responded to the crash at around 6:35 p.m. on Friday. The bicyclist was traveling west on Jim Johnson Road in the area of Jap Tucker Road when a pickup truck struck him in the rear.

READ: Alligator missing half its jaw finds new home at Gatorland

After striking the bicyclist, who was later identified as Robert Scott Cook, 60, the vehicle failed to stop to leave information or render aid and fled the scene.

Plant City Fire Rescue responded to the crash scene and rendered aid to the bicyclist, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a gray late model Ford F-150 pickup truck, and the driver could only be described as a middle-aged Hispanic male.

Police said the suspect vehicle will have front passenger side damage and will be missing a portion of the front grille, which surrounds the front passenger headlight.

There may be additional damage to the vehicle on top of this, as a witness account said the same vehicle struck a pole near Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Station 25.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and police ask anyone with information to contact them at 813-757-9200.