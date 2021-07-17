Plant City man turns himself in following fatal hit-and-run crash

article

Brock Case, 18, turned himself in to authorities hours after hitting and killing a pedestrian and fleeing the scene, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Case was driving his 1995 Dodge truck westbound on State Road 60 just west of Espo Drive in Mulberry around 9:10 p.m. Friday when he struck a 48-year-old Tampa man who was walking in the roadway.

According to PCSO, there was significant damage to the front of his truck, his airbag deployed, and both headlights were damaged to the point they were inoperable.

Deputies say Case initially pulled over, knowing he hit something, but thought it was a dog and left the scene and drove home without looking to see what he hit or calling 911.

Evidence deputies collected at the scene of the crash indicated that the suspect vehicle was a possible 1994-1996 Dodge Ram 1500-3500 pickup truck, according to PCSO.

As detectives were investigating, Case told several friends and family members about the incident, and ultimately decided to go to a PCSO branch in Lakeland around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, to report the incident. Detectives say he was cooperative and his truck has been impounded warehouse for further analysis.

Case was booked into the Polk County Jail and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death, which is a first-degree felony.

"While we are proud of this young man for turning himself in, we want to use this as another opportunity to reiterate that failing to stop and render aid or call 911 when you are involved in a crash can mean the difference between life and death, and the difference between being charged with a felony or not being arrested at all," said Sheriff Grady Judd. "It is possible Case would not have been charged had he simply stopped and dialed 911, due to the fact of where and how the victim was walking in the roadway. Our prayers are with the victim's family."

