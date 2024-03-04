Plant City man’s collection of old red tractors brings back memories: 'I'm not going to get rid of them'

Around Plant City, red berries keep sprouting up in the fields and red tractors keep sprouting up at Carl Grooms' place - old tractors.

"I would hear about a farmer who had an old Farmall he wasn't using anymore, and I said, ‘I’ll take it,’" said Grooms, who has grown berries all his life. "Then I got another one and another one and another one, so it's like a harem of International Farmalls here."

He has around two dozen at last count. Farmall ceased production in 1979.

When the Farmall Cub first came out in 1947, it replaced a mule.

"I've worked a mule," shared 74-year-old Grooms. "Those old farmers behind that mule, when Farmalls came along, they were so happy."

Grooms is happy at how the faded red patina of his tractors brings back memories.

"The Farmall, I was 9 years old driving one, cultivating, bedding the ground, and cutting the ground. I love to get out here every once in a while, and just use them, just drive around," he explained.

As he climbs on, and turns the switch, the engine comes to life. A puff comes from the stack. When he turns on the power take-off shaft, it back spins. When he pulls a lever, the front lift rises.

It may not seem high-tech now, but back then, the Farmall featured something farmers around here wanted.

"They called it Cultivision when it first came out because you could see what you're cultivating," says Grooms. The tractor is built so that the farmer sitting on the seat can see rows of crops directly below him.

Several of his Farmalls are on display at the Fancy Farms Market at 5204 Drane Field Road near Lakeland.

"Older people know about them. The younger generation is amazed they're still here," Grooms shared.

His tractors are part of the family in dozens of photos. His son Dustin may not share his dad's love of old red tractors, at least right now.

"He said, ‘Just get a new John Deere and we could eliminate 10 of these right away,’" Grooms laughed.

Not a chance.

"I was raised on these and I'm not going to get rid of them," Grooms shared.

He hasn't ruled out getting a few more. Grooms believes red tractors will always be at home among the red berries around Plant City.

