Plant City museum focuses on the history of Florida's railroad system

For those with an appreciation for life on the rails, you may want to visit a certain Plant City museum.

The Robert W. Willaford Railroad Museum is where you can soak up the history of hte railroad through Plant City. They display and maintain a very sizable collection of railroad memorabilia, including their best know item, a completely restored Seaboard Air line, no. 5735 Caboose built in 1963.

Here, you will find a 1942 Whitcomb Locomotive. It also happens to be a place where you can see real trains rumble through town.

There are also active train tracks that operate adjacent to the museum.

For more information on Robert W. Willaford Railroad Museum, head over to their website.