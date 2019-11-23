Plant High clubs bond with 'Best Buddies' students over fishing, sailing

Fishing and friendship were the focus of the day, as Plant High School students gathered on Davis Islands.

The school's sailing and fishing clubs collaborated with the Best Buddies organization for a fun-filled outing to the Yacht Club.

Best Buddies is an organization that promotes inclusion for students with special needs and disabilities.

"The idea of today was to do community service that wasn't just about picking up trash or handing out water, but impacting the lives of the kids they see everyday," said Plant High parent, Greta Brooks.

The students spent the day together sailing, catching fish and watching dolphins play in the water.

"We wanted to bring them out here and teach them skills they probably don't have a lot of opportunity to learn at home," Brooks said.

Senior Andrew Kaptzan has spent time with the Best Buddies organization before and said he looks forward to continuing to build lifelong friendships.

"If the kids learn something and have a wonderful day, then we have a wonderful day too," said Kaptzan.

For more information about Best Buddies, visit their website.