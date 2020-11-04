Plant City High School teacher dies from coronavirus-related illness

The Hillsborough County school district says a teacher has died due to complications from COVID-19.

Michael Wanner has been a teacher at Plant City High School since 2004.

The district and Wanner's family confirmed he died Tuesday from a COVID-19-related illness.

Wanner had been with Hillsborough County schools since 1998.

School officials say Wanner had not been on campus since his exposure and that the school will have counselors available on Thursday.

They did not say whether Wanner was possibly exposed to COVID-19 while at school.

*NOTE: A previous version of this story stated Mr. Wanner was a teacher at Plant High School, however, he was a teacher at Plant City High School.