Police: 1 arrested after shots fired at officer

article

Jamari Osheay Hampton, 19, was arrested early Sunday morning after a Winter Haven police officer said shots were fired in his direction.

According to the Winter Haven Police Department, K-9 Officer Luis Garcia was responding to a disturbance involving individuals with firearms in the 200 block of Ave. P NW in Winter Haven.

As Officer Garcia approached the individuals, he saw several people run south on 3rd St. N. When he went to investigate, Garcia said he heard gunshots and saw four to five muzzle flashes in his direction.

Garcia said he drew his firearm and tried to find where the gunshots came from. That's when he said he saw several people get into a black Nissan 4-door vehicle. Garcia yelled for the individuals to get out of the car, but it began traveling toward him. A rear passenger jumped from the vehicle and Garcia moved out of the way to avoid being struck by the vehicle.

As the Nissan traveled north, additional officers attempted to stop the vehicle, which ultimately crashed into several trees on the east side of the roadway before becoming airborne at the intersection of Quentin Ave. and Unity Way. That’s when Hampton fled from the driver's side of the vehicle and ran northeast away from the vehicle.

With the assistance from the Polk County Sheriff's Office Aviation Unit, Hampton was located a short distance away and he was taken into custody without further incident

Hampton was released from State Prison in December 2019 where he was sentenced to 36 months and is currently on probation.

Advertisement

"Our officer faced immediate danger while attempting to protect the public from someone he suspected was firing a gun in the street," said Public Safety Director/Chief of Police Charlie Bird. "The extraordinary restraint and dedication of all officers involved in catching this guy shows how much the safety of our citizens' mean to our members."

Investigators said they didn't find a firearm inside of the vehicle. The investigation is ongoing to determine the origin of the gunfire at the initial disturbance.

Hampton is facing charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing to elude law enforcement w/lights/sirens active, resisting officers w/o violence, knowingly driving while license suspended/revoked and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage.