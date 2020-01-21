Police: Driver fleeing from traffic stop involved in deadly I-275 crash in St. Pete

article

Two people are dead following a fiery highway crash that occurred early Tuesday morning.

The northbound lanes of Interstate 275 were closed near the 22nd Avenue North exit as troopers investigate the collision, but all lanes reopened around 6 a.m. Florida Highway Patrol received a report about the crash around 1:50 a.m.

At the scene, a wrecked vehicle in the median appeared mangled and scorched.

St. Petersburg police say the crash did not begin as a police chase. A spokesperson told FOX 13, prior to the crash, a police officer attempted a traffic stop at 5th Avenue South and 4th Street South. While the officer was requesting documents by the car window, the driver fled around 1:36 a.m.

Police say the officer did not pursue, and the same driver was involved in the deadly crash.

The moments leading up to the crash remain under investigation.