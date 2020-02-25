Police find $1.2M worth of meth hidden in Lewisville
LEWISVILLE, Texas - Lewisville police found nearly 600 pounds of methamphetamine in a tractor-trailer, making it one of the department’s largest drug busts.
Police said they got a tip Sunday about a suspicious truck located near a major highway.
Officer Pat Robey checked out the vehicle with his K-9 partner, Stryker. The trained drug-sniffing dog quickly alerted him to the presence of drugs.
Police said the officers searched the tractor-trailer and found the meth in a hidden compartment.
The seized drugs have an estimated street value of about $1.2 million.
There’s no word on arrests.