Police: Florida woman stabbed disabled husband 140 times, fractured skull with meat cleaver

article

A Florida woman stands accused of killing her husband and stabbing his body over 140 times, officials said.

The Palm Springs Police Department said the body of Melvin Weller, 62, was found by the woman's son, Ricardo Anthony Green, 41, who reported it to police , CBS 46 reported. The woman, Joan Burke, 61, was subsequently arrested and charged with his death, officials said.

Blood was on the walls, cabinets, and kitchen counters of the home, police said, WPTV reported .

Burke, who was initially arrested on Feb. 11, was found lying on a bed when police arrived at the home and later received a mental evaluation, officials said.

RELATED: Mother, boyfriend charged with kidnapping 4-year-old Tampa boy at center of Amber Alert

On Sunday, she appeared before a judge in a tele-hearing, officials said, although a motive for the alleged crime was not shared.

Weller was physically disabled, his family said.

After an autopsy, officials believed Weller suffered a severe blow to the head with a meat cleaver, according to WPTV.

Burke has been charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond.

Advertisement

Read updates at FOXNews.com.