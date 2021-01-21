Police: Georgia teenager scammed over $980,000 from Kroger

article

Detectives have arrested a Gwinnett County teenager accused of scamming hundreds of thousands of dollars from Kroger.

Officials with the Gwinnett County Police Department say 19-year-old Tre Brown ended up scamming over $980,000 from the grocery store where he worked on Steve Reynolds Boulevard.

In just two weeks, detectives believe Brown created over 40 returns for non-existent items ranging from $75 to over $87,000.

Officials say Brown would take the money from the returns and put them on credit cards, using the money to buy clothes, guns, shoes, and two vehicles - one of which he totaled.

Police began an investigation into Brown after Kroger employees noticed the transactions. After his arrest, police were able to return a large sum of money from the alleged theft.

The teenager is charged with theft by taking.

