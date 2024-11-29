TPD says they are investigating death in North Tampa stabbing

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News live:

A Tampa man was stabbed to death early in the morning of Nov. 29, according to the Tampa Police Department.

TPD says officers were sent to the 8700 block of Mandarine Place after a fight was reported at around 4 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found an adult black man with stab wounds who would later be deemed dead at a hospital.

TPD believes the people involved in the stabbing knew each other before the fight but says an investigation remains ongoing.

While TPD has not released the names of either person, they have said that the second person involved in the stabbing is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

TPD has not charged anyone in this case, and they say they will provide more details when they become available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.