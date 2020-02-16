Police investigating fatal Treasure Island scooter crash

Nolan Ryan Webb, 27, died Saturday evening after crashing a rented gas-powered motor scooter on Treasure Island, according to the Treasure Island Police Department.

Police said Webb was driving northbound on Gulf Blvd. when he didn’t negotiate a curve, causing the scooter to leave the roadway before striking a large bush, a metal water utility pipe and a cement retaining wall.

According to the TIPD, a citizen heard the crash around 11:15 p.m., but Webb wasn’t found until 12:45 a.m. when pedestrians discovered him while walking on the sidewalk. Police said Webb and the scooter were concealed by a large bush.

Investigators said Webb was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and speed and alcohol are unknown factors at this time.

The crash is under investigation.

