Police investigating possible homicide at Tampa apartment complex

Tampa police are investigating a possible homicide after a person was shot and killed at an apartment complex Tuesday night.

Police were called to the Dawson Apartments located at 15501 Bruce B. Downs Blvd. shortly after 7 p.m. and found someone suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where they died.

Police say the shooter remained on the scene and is cooperating with their investigation.

TPD says there is no threat of further violence to the community.