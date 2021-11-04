Police look for masked burglar who hit 7 St. Petersburg businesses

St. Petersburg police are investigating a rash of smash-and-grab burglaries at businesses across the city. Detectives believe a single suspect has hit at least seven and the masked bandit is still on the loose.

Investigators say it is the same thing every time. The crook uses something to smash through the glass to get inside.

"Once he enters the building, he seems to know where to find the money," said Ken Knight with the St. Petersburg Police Department. "He moves quickly and he leaves the store fast and disappears."

It is not clear how the bandit gets to each location, but he brings the tools he needs and makes sure no skin is showing.

"He typically dresses in all black, from head to toe. His face is covered as well as his hands," Knight said.

Detectives say the crimes started on September 3 and over the next two months the burglar hit at least seven mini-marts and smoke shops, scattered across the city.

"So there seem to be no rhyme or reason of where he's targeting," said Knight. "He tends to do it in the overnight hours when the businesses are closed."

The suspect has gotten away with an undisclosed amount of cash. So far, detectives have not been able to track the suspect down.

"Right now, based on what we know, we believe that may be the same person is responsible for them all," Knight said.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to call St. Petersburg police at 727-893-7780.