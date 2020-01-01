Police: New Year’s Day shooting leaves a man in critical condition

article

A man is in critical condition and his girlfriend is behind bars after a shooting on New Year’s Day, according to Pinellas Park police.

Police said Sean Elsner was shot shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2020 following an altercation with his girlfriend, Brooke Otto.

According to detectives, Elsner and Otto had an on-again, off-again, romance and were arguing inside the home when Otto tried to get Elsner to leave.

After Elsner called an Uber and made his way outside onto the porch, Otto armed herself with a handgun and followed him outside, where the pair continued to argue, according to police.

Police said Elsner slapped Otto across the face and knocked a phone from her hand. When Elsner bent down to pick up Otto’s phone, she shot him one time in the abdomen, police said.

Elsner was taken to Bayfront Hospital and was listed in critical condition, police said.

According to police, alcohol appears to be a factor in Elsner's actions.

Otto was charged with one count of domestic aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, according to police.

Police said Elsner has charges pending upon his release from the hospital, including one count of domestic battery, and one count of violation of probation for aggravated stalking.

According to police, Elsner's violation of probation charge was not involving his relationship with Otto.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

