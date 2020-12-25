Expand / Collapse search
Police: Officers fatally shoot man who opened fire on crowd, killing 15-year-old boy

Published 
Updated 4 hours ago
Pennsylvania
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Authorities are investigating a police-involved shooting Friday morning in Kensington.

KENSINGTON - Police in Kensington shot and killed a suspect who they say fired a gun into a crowd of people early Friday morning, killing a 15-year-old and injuring another teen.

Officers were called to the 3300 block of Emerald Street around 12:30 a.m. for reports of a fight on the street. 

While officers were trying to break up the altercation, police say more people emerged from a home and formed a large crowd on the sidewalk and street. Members of the crowd became violent, according to police, causing a 43-year-old man to pull a gun from his waistband and fire into the crowd.

Police say a 15-year-old boy and a 17-year-old boy were struck by gunfire. Two Philadelphia police officers opened fire on the suspect, striking him multiple times in the torso.

The suspected shooter and the 15-year-old were pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital. The 17-year-old victim is in stable condition, according to police.

