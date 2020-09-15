Police officers, firefighters team up to rescue newborn kittens from storm drain

Police officers and firefighters joined forces on Sunday, September 13, to rescue two tiny kittens from a storm drain in Bountiful City, Utah.

A Bountiful City officer was joined by members of the Woods Cross Police Department and South Davis Metro Fire Department for the rescue late Sunday evening.

Video by the Bountiful City Police Department shows a Woods Cross officer climb into a storm drain and pull out one helpless little kitten. A firefighter then climbs into the drain to pull out its sibling.

Police said the mother cat was “nowhere to be seen” and that the kittens were later handed over to animal control.