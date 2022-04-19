Police: Pinellas Park officer shot at gas station, suspect in custody

article

A Pinellas Park police officer was shot while responding to a call for service at the Circle K gas station on Ulmerton Road late Tuesday evening, according to the police department. A suspect is currently in custody, officers said.

The Pinellas Park Police Department said they are currently on the scene where the officer and suspect exchanged gunfire.

The officer is in stable condition at a local hospital, according to PPPD officials.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office and the St. Petersburg Police Department did assist, according to PPPD investigators.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.