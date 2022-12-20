Police searching for driver who fled after hitting child on bike in St. Pete

article

Police in St. Pete are searching for a driver who hit a boy on a bicycle, then fled the scene.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning on 52nd Avenue North, when investigators said the vehicle traveling eastbound hit the 10-year-old child near the intersection of 17th Street North.

According to police, the driver stopped momentarily before speeding away.

The area of 52nd Avenue North and 17th Street North where the child was struck by a hit-and-run driver.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Cruze.

The boy, who attends nearby Sexton Elementary School, was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run crash or the whereabouts of the driver is asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.