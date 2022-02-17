Police: Tarpon Springs man asked to smell, touch minors' feet in exchange for drugs, sexual acts

article

A 22-year-old man in Tarpon Springs is accused of offering minors throughout Pinellas County vapes and marijuana in exchange for touching and smelling their feet. Detectives said some of the encounters turned sexual.

Tarpon Springs detectives arrested Brandon White on Wednesday, saying he used social media platforms such as Instagram and Snapchat to contact victims and schedule a time to meet. They said the first known offense between White and a female victim occurred in April 2021. Detectives learned White asked for the "lewd acts" and offered vapes as a payment.

After several interviews, detectives discovered there were additional victims and the crimes occurred at various locations within the county, according to the police department. They said the suspect also received "various sexual acts from the victims."

White faces several charges including molestation, lewd and lascivious battery, lewd and lascivious conduct, and unlawful use of two-way communication devices.

Anyone who has information on the case or believes they could be a victim is asked to call Detective Nicholas Paden at 727-582-5714 or by email at npaden@pcsonet.com.

