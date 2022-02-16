'Explosive device' brought to Pinellas jail rally was 'novelty device,' ATF finds

The state attorney is dropping the most serious charges against a man who deputies say was arrested with an explosive device at the Pinellas County Jail during a protest on January 6, 2022.

At the time of the arrest, Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri described 22-year-old Garrett Smith, who had no previous criminal history, as a "sleeper," saying, "those are the ones that are most concerning and the hardest to figure out."

But according to documents filed in court, Garret Smith did not have an explosive.

Instead, investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms said the device was a "novelty device" capable of emitting smoke, but not capable of exploding if ignited.

Backpack, helmet, and grenade-style explosives allegedly carried by Garret J Smith (Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)

Back in January, the sheriff's office announced the arrest and released images of the items deputies allegedly found Smith carrying, including a black helmet, a "direct action checklist," and what they called a pipe-style explosive device. Additional items were found at Smith's house, including fireworks and four "grenade-type explosives."

Smith will no longer face charges of making/possessing a destructive device, but will still be prosecuted for prowling and loitering, according to court records.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is active and ongoing.

