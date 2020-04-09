Police: Toddler at center of Amber Alert found safe, father in custody

UPDATE:

The Durham Police Department says that 2-year-old Jeremy Rivas-Munoz and his father, Emerson Rivas-Melendez, have been located in Maryland.

"The child is OK and the father is in custody."

No other information has been provided.

EARLIER STORY:

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old from North Carolina after police say he was abducted after his mother was stabbed.

According to the Durham Police Department, Jeremy Rivas-Munoz was taken by 22-year-old Emerson Melendez Rivas. They say Rivas allegedly stabbed Jeremy’s 24-year-old mother on Myra Street and then left with their child.

Police say Rivas may be driving a blue Toyota Corolla. He's described as a Hispanic male, 5-feet-10 inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds.

Jeremy is a 2-year-old Hispanic male, approximately 2 feet-10 inches tall, weighing 35 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing light blue shirt and black shorts.

"Warrants have been issued charging Emerson Ezequile Rivas-Melendez, 22, of Durham with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, attempted first-degree murder and first-degree burglary. He is not in custody at this time." the department said in an update.

If you have any information or see Rivas or little Jeremy, please call 911.