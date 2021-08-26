Police: Winter Haven man missing since August 11

article

Winter Haven police are searching for a 63-year-old man who left his home on August 11 and has not been seen since then.

Police said Densley Brown left his home on Palmetto Avenue that day around 7:45 a.m. in his blue Hyundai Sonata. They said he called his daughter and told her he was heading to a hospital for a medical exam.

However, police said he never arrived at the hospital. They said all hospitals in the area were checked and Brown was not located. Investigators said they also checked the locations where Brown frequents too.

Brown's Sonata has the Florida tag, MSSUPA, He was seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray shorts.

Blue Hyundai Sonata (example of Brown's vehicle, provided by Winter Haven police)

Detectives and Brown's family said they are concerned and are asking for anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Detective Chapnick at 863-632-0071 or 863-401-2256.