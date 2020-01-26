Police: Wrong-way drunk driver kills 2 in Tampa airport crash

article

The Tampa Police Department said a wrong-way drunk driver caused a crash that left two people dead early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred on the northbound airport entrance from State Road 60. The road is also known as George J. Bean Parkway, and it was shut down for several hours following the incident.

According to investigators, the wrong-way driver survived and will be charged with two counts of DUI manslaughter and two counts of vehicular homicide. The two victims were in one vehicle, police said.

The suspect's name has not been released.