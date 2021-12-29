Polk City motorcyclist killed after making wide turn into path of pickup truck, deputies say

A Polk City man was killed after entering into the path of another vehicle while he was on his motorcycle, investigators said.

The crash occurred Tuesday and first responders headed to the scene around 6:31 p.m. When they arrived, they said 61-year-old Keith Harrington, the motorcyclist, was found dead.

According to the Polk County Sheriff's Office, it appeared Harrington had left the VFW Post at 9398 U.S. Highway 98 North and made a wide turn to head south in his blue 2012 Harley Davidson Tri-Glide. As he turned, he crossed into the northbound lanes of U.S. 98 and into the path of a red 1989 Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Harrington was thrown from his motorcycle following the impact. Investigators said he was not wearing a helmet.

The Auburndale driver of the Ford truck and his two passengers were uninjured.

The roadway was closed for about four hours for the investigation.