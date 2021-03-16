Polk college helps students become certified nursing assistants – for free

Angelica Ramos is learning how to take vital signs and properly wash her hands, the first steps towards a career in health care.

"I just find the passion in helping a lot of people," she said, "so I just thought it would be nice to have the proper knowledge on how to do things the right way."



Angelica is a student in the certified nursing assistant program at Traviss Technical College in Polk County. The students in her class will go on to work as home health aides, in nursing homes, or further their studies. But for now, they all have one thing in common: a free education.

"I was excited. Everyone wants education for free," Angelica said.



The tuition-free program was made possible after the passage of the CARES Act last March. The idea is to rapidly fill high-demand jobs in local communities.

"We can’t produce enough nurses, LPNs, or CNAs fast enough," said school Director David Wiggs.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Polk County saw a great need for health care professionals.

"You’d drive by some nursing homes and you’d see signs out with signing bonuses and CNAs needed, so we felt it was a natural fit," Wiggs explained.



Lyric Saenz found out the training would be free to on her first day of class.

"I was definitely excited. I was ready to go. I was telling my boss I needed the day off on Wednesday because I got to go to school," she said.



Students need to prove Florida residency and show a need for financial aid to enroll. In just 13 weeks, they will hold a CNA certification.

"With the COVID environment, we are helping to save lives. We are putting people to work, gainful employment and we are providing service to the local economy and local businesses," Wiggs said.



It's a commitment in a time that has strained front-line medical workers.

"It really excites me, even more, to want to finish this program and get that certificate," Angelica said.



Many counties have already exhausted their grant money to fund rapid credentialing programs like this. But Traviss College still has spots open in their upcoming CNA program, as well as welding. Go to traviss.edu for more information.

