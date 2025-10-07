Polk County ambulance involved in deadly crash while responding to emergency
WINTER HAVEN - A Polk County Fire Rescue (PCFR) ambulance was involved in a fatal crash Tuesday morning in Winter Haven while responding to an emergency call.
What we know:
According to PCFR, the collision occurred on Spirit Lake Road and involved three vehicles. When additional fire rescue units arrived on scene, two PCFR crew members inside the ambulance were injured and taken to a local hospital. They were treated for minor injuries and later released.
Paramedics found the driver of the second vehicle dead. The driver of the third vehicle was not injured.
The victim's name has not been released.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is the investigating agency and was on the scene. PCFR’s Special Operations crew assisted deputies with vehicle extraction efforts following the crash.
There's no word yet on any potential charges.
The Source: Information for this story came from Polk County Fire Rescue.