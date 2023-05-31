Tampa couple accused of having sex slaves want out of jail

Police say a Tampa couple lured their victims to America with dreams of a better life, but instead they were held against their will and forced to be sex slaves.

Now seven months after their arrest, Rosalia Leonard Garcia and her codefendant Amet Maqueira De La Cal, want out of jail.

Rosalia Leonard Garcia and her codefendant Amet Maqueira De La Cal had their lawyer file a motion for bond.

Both face several counts of human trafficking and prostitution charges.

This morning the couple was in a Tampa Courtroom. Their lawyer, Leon Jones, told the court he plans to argue for their release.

"I also plan to file a motion for bond which I will try to schedule in June," said Jones.

Statewide Prosecutor, Rita Peters, said she will fight to keep them locked up until their trial. The judge agreed to a hearing that will be set for late June.

Prosecutors say eight women were held against their will and forced into prostitution. They say the defendant smuggled the women from Cuba for $60,000 and made them work off their debt by performing sex acts.

Back in October, when the duo was arrested, Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister said it was the worst case of human sex trafficking he had ever seen.

Rosalia Leonard Garcia and Amet Maqueira de la Cal were arrested for holding women against their will.

"This organized criminal enterprise was nothing short of modern-day slavery," said Chronister.

Court record show the couple have two children together and as Garcia waited for her case to be called in court, she wiped away tears when she spotted her family in the gallery.

Now both accused sex traffickers want to go home, but first they will have to convince a judge.

No date has yet been set for their bond hearing.