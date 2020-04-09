Polk County cuts student meal distribution to three days; closes 22 sites

article

The Polk County School District is scaling back the amount of meals its giving to children while they're not on-campus.

School officials told parents about the changes Wednesday. They announced they will cutting distribution from five days per week to three days: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Also, 22 distribution sites have been shut down, but officials did not specify a reason.

Kids will still receive the same amount of food, but the district said the change is designed to save parents the daily trip.

If a child's school is no longer handing out meals, officials said parents can go to any of the remains sites on the list.

School officials also want to remind parents there will be no distribution on April 10 because it is Good Friday.

The schools removed from the list are: Bartow Academy, Bethune Academy, Blake Academy, Boswell Elementary, Brigham Academy, Carlton Palmore Elementary, Cleveland Court Elementary, Frostproof Elementary, Garden Grove Elementary, Griffin Elementary, Highlands Grove Elementary, Lake Shipp Elementary, Lincoln Avenue Academy, N.E. Roberts Elementary, Oscar J. Pope Elementary, Sandhill Elementary, Sikes Elementary, Snively Elementary, Socrum Elementary, Valleyview Elementary, Watson Elementary and Winston Academy.

Schools and sites that will continue to distribute meals are: Alta Vista Elementary, Alturas Elementary, Auburndale Central Elementary, Ben Hill Griffin Elementary, Caldwell Elementary, Chain of Lakes Elementary, Churchwell Elementary, Citrus Ridge Elementary, Combee Academy, Crystal Lake Elementary, Davenport School of the Arts, Dixieland Elementary, Dundee Elementary, Eagle Lake Elementary, Eastside Elementary, Elbert Elementary, Floral Avenue Elementary, Garner Elementary, Gibbons Street Pre-K Center, Highland City Elementary, Horizons Elementary, Inwood Elementary, Jesse Keen Elementary, Jewett School of the Arts, Kathleen Elementary, Kingsford Elementary, Lake Alfred Elementary, Laurel Elementary, Lena Vista Elementary, Lewis Elementary, Loughman Oaks Elementary, McLaughlin Middle, Medulla Elementary, North Lakeland Elementary, Padgett Elementary, Palmetto Elementary, Philip O’Brien Elementary, Pinewood Elementary, Polk City Elementary, Purcell Elementary, R. Bruce Wagner Elementary, Rochelle School of the Arts, Scott Lake Elementary, Sleepy Hill Elementary, Southwest Elementary, Spessard Holland Elementary, Spook Hill Elementary, Stephens Elementary, Tenoroc High, Wahneta Elementary, The Mission of Winter Haven, 3409 Kelly Court in Mulberry, Christmas Tree Park in Fort Meade, Public Education Partnership of Winter Haven, 4230 FL Highway 60 in Mulberry and 19 Regel Loop in Mulberry.

